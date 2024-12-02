Photo Credit: Basal Awidat / Flash 90

At least two mortar shells were fired by Hezbollah terrorists at northern Israel at around 5 pm Monday evening, the first cross-border attacks from Lebanon since a shaky ceasefire began last Wednesday.

Arab media claimed the rocket fire was aimed at a military base.

“A short while ago, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched two projectiles toward the area of Mount Dov,” the IDF said in a brief statement.

“The projectiles landed in open areas. No injuries are reported.”

The IDF is continuing its operations to enforce the ceasefire agreement in southern Lebanon. That enforcement has included attacks on Hezbollah terrorists violating the ceasefire, which calls for the terrorists to move north of the Litani River and remove all arms and ordnance from the region.

Hezbollah issued an official statement shortly after the mortar fire claiming the attack was a warning.

“In response to the repeated violations committed by the “Israeli” enemy against the ceasefire agreement, which officially went into effect at dawn on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, and given the various forms these violations have taken — including firing on civilians, conducting airstrikes in different areas of Lebanon resulting in the martyrdom of civilians and injuries to others, and the continued breach of Lebanese airspace by “Israeli” warplanes, reaching as far as the capital, Beirut — and since attempts to address these violations with the concerned parties have proven unsuccessful, the Islamic Resistance carried out a preliminary defensive warning response on Monday evening.”

“You have been warned.”

A Lebanese parliamentarian with membership in the terrorist organization likewise told the Middle East Spectator shortly after the attack, “We abide by the ceasefire, but we won’t allow Israel to play around with us and take us for fools – we can return to battle if the enemy continues its aggressive stupidity.”

