Over the past two days, the IDF has been operating in southern Lebanon in response to violations of the ceasefire by Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists.

The IDF warned in a statement that the terrorists’ operations pose a threat to Israeli civilians “in violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon.”

In response to the violations, the IDF struck several military vehicles that were operating in the area of a Hezbollah missile manufacturing site in Beqa’a.

In addition, the IDF struck terrorist infrastructure sites used to smuggle weapons adjacent to the Syria-Lebanon border in the Hermel area.

The IDF also carried out several strikes against Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon, “thwarting threats to Israeli civilians,” a spokesperson said.

Israel’s military also said an investigation is underway to determine how a Lebanese Army soldier was wounded in one of the Israeli strikes against Hezbollah.

