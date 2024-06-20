Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned in a televised speech on Wednesday that his terrorist army will also threaten Cyprus if the island nation cooperates with Israel during the conflict.

Cyprus and Israel have long held joint military exercises together and enjoy a bilateral defense cooperation agreement.

The Lebanese Iranian proxy, however, says that relationship could mean Cyprus will be targeted as well in Hezbollah’s rapidly approaching all-out war with Israel.

“Opening Cypriot airports and bases to the Israeli enemy to target Lebanon would mean that the Cypriot government is part of the war, and the resistance will deal with it as part of the war,” Nasrallah warned.

Speaking at a memorial for senior Hezbollah commander Taleb Sami Abdullah, assassinated last week by Israel, Nasrallah claimed he would still prefer to avoid an all-out war with Israel – but his actions convey a different message entirely.

The Lebanese terror army has gradually escalated the number and intensity of the daily attacks on northern Israel that began as soon as Gaza’s Iranian-backed Hamas terror organization launched a war against Israel on October 7, 2023.

“Since October 8, the enemy has understood that certain places would be targeted,” Nasrallah said, citing hours of surveillance footage of Haifa and surrounds. A nine-minute clip of some of that footage was released by Hezbollah earlier this week, displaying sensitive targets in and around the northern port city.

“Whatever our intentions, whether we want all-out war or not, the enemy is obliged to remain ready in the north of the country,” he added.

