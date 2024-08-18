Photo Credit: Philippe48

Following the announcement by the Lebanese Electric Company on Saturday about the interruption of electricity supply to the entire country due to a lack of oil, surfers on social networks blamed the terrorist organization Hezbollah, their “corrupt government,” and Iran. “Life in Lebanon came to a halt after the Revolutionary Guards seized control through Hezbollah,” one surfer wrote.

An amusing case in point: last week, Hezbollah posted this video showing its long tunnels that are high and broad enough for truckloads of rockets to drive through. It was intended to send an ominous message to Israeli citizens, should the Netanyahu cabinet decide on a preemptive strike in Lebanon. But what several commenters were saying in response online was: how come Hezbollah has electricity and we don’t?

Advertisement





Lebanon has plunged into a total blackout after Electricite Du Liban, the state-run power company, exhausted its gas oil supplies. This crisis occurs amid escalating cross-border tensions between Hezbollah and Israel. Energy Minister Walid Fayad reports that the central bank, Banque du Liban, has ceased transfers for fuel imports as foreign reserves dwindle.

The shutdown of the last operational unit at the Zahrani power plant has far-reaching consequences, affecting critical infrastructure including Beirut International Airport, seaports, water pumping stations, sewage systems, and prisons.

This power crisis coincides with recent hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel. Hezbollah launched rockets into Israel following a strike in South Lebanon that killed 10 Syrian nationals and injured five others.

The blackout exacerbates Lebanon’s ongoing struggles:

Severe financial crisis since late 2019

Government default on international debt

Failure to implement reforms needed for foreign aid

Lebanon has long grappled with electricity shortages, but the current financial crisis has intensified the problem. Many Lebanese rely on private generators due to the national grid’s inability to provide consistent power.

Minister Fayad announced on Sunday that new gas shipments from Egypt will soon arrive in his country to supply the fuel required for power plants. According to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Nahar, Fadi Al-Hassan, General Director of Beirut Airport, said the airport is getting its electricity from generators. He was hoping the crisis would not last long.

Share this article on WhatsApp: