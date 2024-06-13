Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Lebanon: “We will take 20,000 armed men to the streets against Hezbollah”

Camille Chamoun, a Maronite Christian, who heads the Free Nationalist Party (the grandson of the Lebanese president in the 1950s) threatens Hezbollah: At dawn, we will take 20,000 armed men to the streets, except for the soldiers of the Lebanese army.

Chamoun specifies: they will be Sunnis, Druze and Christians.

The war against Hezbollah is a central discourse in Lebanon and as we get closer to the moment of truth there are quite a few of Hezbollah’s enemies who are preparing for Israel’s attack on Hezbollah in order to fight against Hezbollah as well.

You just need to instill in them the hope that it is possible and that Israel will pursue it to the end.