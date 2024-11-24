Photo Credit: Magen David Adom (MDA)

Hezbollah launched day-long rocket barrages – some of them volleys of 30 rockets at a time – at northern and central Israel on Sunday.

Between midnight and 7 pm, the terrorist army had fired more than 300 rockets and missiles at Israeli civilians all along the coast and slightly inland, from as far south as Tel Aviv, to the northern coastal city of Nahariya and surrounds.

Almost nonstop rocket fire from Hezbollah across all of Israel today in multiple barrages leaving 9 injured and causing damage from the center to the north. Here, shocking footage of a direct hit in Nahariya pic.twitter.com/RlCh6pY8qm — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) November 24, 2024

Advertisement





The terrorists also targeted Galilee communities along the entire northern border, from Haifa all the way east to the Golan Heights.

The rocket fire continued into the evening hours, with the most recent barrage fired at 6:47 pm, targeting Hadera and other communities in the Menashe, Lev HaSharon and Emek Hefer regions.

One of the rockets fired from Lebanon exploded in the Palestinian Authority city of Tulkarm, itself a hotbed of terrorist activity. Numerous local Arabs were wounded in the attack.

Heavy damage in Tulkarem following a Hezbollah missile impacting the terror hub in Samaria. Injuries reported. https://t.co/lR3jF1SmRs pic.twitter.com/zLfXEXevex — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 24, 2024

Medics treated a 50-year-old woman with shrapnel wounds on Sunday morning after rocket fire targeted the Western Galilee town of Ma’alot-Tarshiha at around 9 am. The victim was evacuated to a nearby medical center.

? A rocket fired from Lebanon during a Hezbollah barrage this morning slammed into a factory in the city of Ma’alot-Tarshiha. A woman in her 50s was also injured in the attack. Hezbollah’s relentless terror continues to threaten innocent lives. https://t.co/WtxzK8PzsV pic.twitter.com/WmDSXDavmn — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 24, 2024

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs also treated a man in his fifties who hit his head and sustained a moderate injury while rushing for shelter, as well as two other people who were traumatized by the rocket fire. The man was taken to a nearby medical center after receiving initial treatment at the scene.

Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah emergency medical responders treated five people in Petach Tikva after a barrage of rockets aimed at central Israel at around 1:45 pm.

A 70-year-old woman suffered smoke inhalation after a car caught fire, and a 23-year-old man sustained blast injuries. Three other people were treated for severe anxiety. At least four others suffered minor injuries while racing for safe spaces.

The victims were taken to Beilinson Medical Center in Petach Tikva, Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center in Tel Aviv and nearby Hasharon Medical Center.

A 60-year-old man in the Upper Galilee sustained a shrapnel wound to his abdomen in one of the attacks shortly after 2 pm. He was taken to Ziv Medical Center in serious condition.

#BREAKING ⚠️ Direct hit in Rinatya, central Israel. A rocket launched by Hezbollah terrorists from Lebanon hit a house. pic.twitter.com/IRpl5TzRN5 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 24, 2024

Just before 2 pm, medics treated a man and woman – both in their sixties – who sustained shrapnel wounds after a rocket barrage targeted Haifa.

Haifa. You wont see these on mainstream media, no images of Hezbollah rocket attacks on civilians in Israel on CNN. pic.twitter.com/JyU3yjK7aQ — Israel News Pulse (@israelnewspulse) November 24, 2024

More than 15 other people in the port city were treated for shock and trauma resulting from the attacks.

Numerous apartment buildings, private homes, vehicles and infrastructure were hit in the day-long attacks, including many with significant damage and some that were completely destroyed.

Share this article on WhatsApp: