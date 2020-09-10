A massive fire broke out at Beirut Port Thursday afternoon, over one month after a catastrophic explosion ripped through the capital, The Daily Star of Lebanon reported.

The Lebanese Army called on locals to vacate the vicinity of the burning facility. The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to an Army source speaking to The Daily Star.

Advertisement



Civil Defense teams and fire fighters are on the scene.

The military source said the fire started in a duty-free warehouse near the port, which was apparently stocked with oil and tires.

A different source suggested the fire started inside the port, in Warehouse 19, which also contains oil and tire deposits.

Several videos on social media show thick black smoke raging from the port area, where an explosion on Aug. 4 killed 192 people and injured more than 6,500. That explosion was caused by 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate which blew up.