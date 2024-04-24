Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist army in Lebanon sent “Passover greetings” to people living in northern Israel over the first day of the holiday.

To start with, Israelis in the northern were forced to race for shelter 24 times on Monday night and Tuesday.

Advertisement





Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy, launched a total of some 60 rockets at Israeli territory, in addition at least six explosive suicide drones and an unknown number of anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) which often evade detection by the Iron Dome aerial defense system.

One of the drones was intercepted off the coast of Nahariya.

A barrage of about 35 rockets were fired at the holy city of Tzfat on Monday evening, shortly after the start of the holiday and while family seders were in progress. Some of the rockets were intercepted but a number landed in open areas, in at least one case igniting a fire which was quickly extinguished by responders.

Miraculously, no one was physically injured and IDF troops struck the sources of the rocket fire.

There were at least two rocket attacks aimed at the city of Metula and several aimed at the coastal city of Akko, where Hezbollah claimed to have attacked the headquarters of the IDF’s Golani Brigade.

Rockets were also fired at the communities of Margaliot, Hanita, Baram, Shomera, Zarit, Manara, and Kiryat Shmona.

Drone alerts were activated across the Upper Galilee, sending the residents of the following communities racing for cover:

Rosh HaNikra

Lehman

Shlomi

Betzet

Eilon

Hanita

Idmit

Achziv Miluot Industrial Zone

Goren

Arab al-Aramshe

Metzuba

Ya’ara

Gornot HaGalil

Lochamei HaGetaot

Mazra’a

Regba

Bustan HaGalil

Beit HaEmek

Jadeidi-Makr

Kfar Masaryk

Ness Amim

Netiv HaShayara

Ein HaMifratz

Akko Industrial Zone

Akko

Shomerat, and

Sheikh Danun.

The alerts in Metula were deemed to have been a “false identification” after thousands were sent racing for cover.

On the good news front, Israel Defense Forces have assassinated two Hezbollah field commanders over the past 48 hours.

The eliminated operatives included an aerial defense commander in the terror group’s elite Radwan force, and a Hezbollah aerial defense system leader who was eliminated in an air strike on his car.

“IAF aircraft struck and eliminated Hussein Ali Azkul, a significant terrorist operative in Hezbollah’s Aerial Defense Unit in southern Lebanon,” the IDF said in a statement.

“Azkul was heavily involved in the planning and execution of terrorist attacks against Israel and was involved in the Hezbollah’s Aerial unit’s routine activities. His elimination significantly harms the capabilities of Hezbollah’s Aerial Unit.

“Additionally, overnight, the terrorist Sajed Sarafand, a significant terrorist of the Radwan Forces’ Aerial Unit in the Hezbollah terrorist organization was eliminated in the area of Arzoun.

“In his role, Sarafand led and promoted terrorist attacks against Israel,” the IDF added.

IAF fighter jets also struck Hezbollah positions in Ayta ash Shab and Blida, a position in the area of Yaroun, positions in Arzoun and Odaisseh, and a “military structure” in the area of Markaba, in southern Lebanon.