Photo Credit: IsraelPM / YouTube

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi is scheduled to arrive in Morocco on Monday for a three- day visit.

Kochavi will become the first-ever Israeli military head to visit the North African kingdom.

Advertisement



However, Israeli military personnel had already traveled to Morocco earlier this year.

IDF Strategy and Third-Circle Division head Maj.-Gen. Tal Kalman, Foreign Relations Division head Brig.-Gen. Efi Dafrin and Operations Division head in the Intelligence Division Brig.-Gen. G. met this past March with Morocco’s military chief – Lt. Gen. Belkhir el-Farouk – as well as the heads of the country’s intelligence and operations directorates in the first official visit to Rabat by the Israel Defense Forces.

Morocco is a partner in the iconic 2020 Abraham Accords, along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

Rabat signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Israel last November to formalize defense relations and increase cooperation in the fields of military training, intelligence and industrial collaboration, among other areas.

Morocco has also expressed interest in purchasing the Israeli Barak 8 medium-range surface-to-air missile system produced by Israel Aerospace Industries.