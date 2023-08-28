Photo Credit: BMEIA/Gruber

Libyan Prime Minister Abd al-Hamid al-Dabaiba on Sunday suspended his Foreign Minister, Najla el-Mangoush, and launched her investigation after she met with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen last week, Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Monday. The meeting took place even though Israel and Libya do not have diplomatic relations (History Made: Israeli, Libyan Foreign Ministers Meet in Italy).

Libya’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying el-Mangoush rejected a meeting with Israeli representatives, and what took place was “an unprepared, casual encounter during a meeting at Italy’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.”

Minister Cohen issued a counter statement, insisting, “I spoke with the foreign minister about the great potential for the two countries from their relations.”

Cohen said he had spoken to el-Mangoush about the importance of preserving Jewish heritage in Libya.

Jews first settled in Libya at the turn of the first millennium, and in 115 led a bloodied rebellion against the Roman Empire that spread to many Jewish communities in the Diaspora. On the eve of Israel’s declaration of independence, an estimated 38,000 Jews were living in Libya, most of whom left for Italy and Israel.

Arab news outlets reported late Sunday night, citing security officials, that Minister el-Mangoush had left Libya and flown to Turkey on a government-owned plane, with the assistance of Libya’s Internal Security Agency.

The first reports of her departure surfaced on social media after a Falcon business jet belonging to the Libyan government departed at an unusually late hour and landed early in the morning in Istanbul.