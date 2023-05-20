Photo Credit: Doha Information Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar

Qatari Ambassador Mohammed al-Emadi entered the Gaza enclave late Friday night, traveling through the Erez Crossing with Israel, according to the Abu Ali news site.

The Qatari envoy is expected to announce a new date for the distribution of money to Gaza families.

For years, Qatar has been providing local Gaza families with stipends of $100 per month.

Activists from the Palestinian Authority’s leading Fatah faction are mocking Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization on social media for the group’s “silence” during the Jerusalem Day Flag Parade on Thursday.

Fatah – a rival of Hamas that was largely ousted from Gaza following an internecine conflict in 2007 that led to Hamas seizing control over the enclave – is accusing Hamas of remaining silent to ensure its families would receive the donated funds from Qatar.

The accusation is disingenuous, given that Fatah was noticeably “silent” earlier this month during the five-day conflict between Gaza’s Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization and Israel.