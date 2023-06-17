Photo Credit: Naser Jafari / Tasnim News Agency

The renewal of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran is moving at a brisk pace, with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s visit Saturday in Tehran resulting in new agreements between the two countries.

It’s the Saudi official’s first visit to Iran since the rapprochement of the two countries on March 10 in Beijing, following a ten-year break in ties.

At a joint news conference after their meeting, Bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian unveiled plans for the full restoration of relations between their two countries and “their cooperation in ensuring regional security,” according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

“We focused on sustainable cooperation on economic, trade and investment affairs,” Abdollahian said.

He added that the two also discussed “Palestine, the war in Sudan, the issues of mutual interest in the international arena and closer cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh at the regional and international organizations.”

Bin Farhan said he is also scheduled to meet with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi.