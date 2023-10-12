Photo Credit: Major Ofer, Israeli Air Force

Both Damascus International Airport and Aleppo International Airport were bombed Thursday afternoon, according to a report by Israel’s KAN 11 News public broadcaster, quoting the Syrian Al-Watan newspaper, which blamed Israel for the attack.

The air strike targeted the runways used by incoming and departing aircraft, many of which are used by Iran to transport weapons to its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah.

Both airports were disabled and are currently not functioning, forcing an Iranian aircraft that had already taken off from Tehran to turn around and retrace its route.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was expected to land tomorrow in Damascus. Amir-Abdollahian was also expected to arrive in Iraq and Lebanon this week as part of that visit.

The attacks came as Israel continues to battle Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists as they attempt to annihilate the Jewish State, beginning with the launch of the Gaza-based group’s war against Israel on Saturday morning.