Photo Credit: Major Ofer, Israeli Air Force
Israel Air Force F-16I 'Sufa'

Both Damascus International Airport and Aleppo International Airport were bombed Thursday afternoon, according to a report by Israel’s KAN 11 News public broadcaster, quoting the Syrian Al-Watan newspaper, which blamed Israel for the attack.

The air strike targeted the runways used by incoming and departing aircraft, many of which are used by Iran to transport weapons to its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah.

Advertisement


Both airports were disabled and are currently not functioning, forcing an Iranian aircraft that had already taken off from Tehran to turn around and retrace its route.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was expected to land tomorrow in Damascus. Amir-Abdollahian was also expected to arrive in Iraq and Lebanon this week as part of that visit.

The attacks came as Israel continues to battle Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists as they attempt to annihilate the Jewish State, beginning with the launch of the Gaza-based group’s war against Israel on Saturday morning.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleEl Al Will Operate on Shabbat to Fly Reservists Home
Next articlePres. Biden Is Right: The US Must ‘Stand Shoulder-to-Shoulder with Israel’
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR