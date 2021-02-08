Photo Credit: Gili Eliyahu Adler/TPS

IDF apprehended a Syrian shepherd who intentionally crossed the Alpha Line from Syria into Israel on Sunday night, the military stated.

The suspect was arrested east of the border fence, during an initiated ambush in the northern Golan Heights that was carried out as part of an ongoing effort to protect the border.

This is the second time in the past week that such an incident has occurred.

The suspect we transferred to security forces for further questioning.

The Israel-Syria border consists of two lines which are separated by a 155-square-mile buffer zone. The buffer zone lies in Syrian territory and is monitored by the UN. The Alpha Line is where the UN buffer zone ends and Israeli territory begins.

Hezbollah regularly uses shepherds to gather intelligence and check the readiness of the Israeli forces stationed on the border.

IDF troops stationed on Israel’s border with Lebanon captured and arrested a Lebanese man who intentionally crossed into Israeli territory in mid-January, apparently acting as a scout for the Hezbollah terror organization.

The first man, a shepherd, intentionally crossed the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israeli territory in the Har Dov area.

He admitted in his investigation to being a Hezbollah employee who was paid for his efforts to spy on Israel.

The IDF announced in March 2019that it had exposed a clandestine Hezbollah unit that was operating in southern Syria in the area near the border with Israel, where the attacks occurred.

The unit’s objective is to establish another front against Israel from the Golan Heights, in addition to Hezbollah’s threat from Lebanon.

The IDF published classified information about the “Golan File,” the name for the unit whose purpose is to establish infrastructure and act against Israel at a time of deterioration.