Photo Credit: Gili Eliyahu Adler/TPS

Israeli soldiers stopped two armed men trying to infiltrate the country from Syria on Sunday, the Israeli Defense Forces announced.

The two men had crossed the border line and approached a second fence in the Golan. They were spotted by IDF surveillance.

The IDF soldiers from the Netzach Yehuda unit, who arrived on scene, opened fire.

There are conflicting reports as the status of the infiltrators. One was definitely shot and injured according to the reports. The second infiltrator was killed or ran away.

No soldiers were injured during the encounter.