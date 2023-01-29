Photo Credit: Gili Eliyahu Adler/TPS
" Border Passage " sign in Avital - The north Israeli border with Syria. Avital, Aug 9, 2018.

Israeli soldiers stopped two armed men trying to infiltrate the country from Syria on Sunday, the Israeli Defense Forces announced.

The two men had crossed the border line and approached a second fence in the Golan. They were spotted by IDF surveillance.

Advertisement


The IDF soldiers from the Netzach Yehuda unit, who arrived on scene, opened fire.

There are conflicting reports as the status of the infiltrators. One was definitely shot and injured according to the reports. The second infiltrator was killed or ran away.

No soldiers were injured during the encounter.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleA Mona Lisa Of My Very Own
Next articleOtzma Yehudit MK Fogel: Forget Deterrence, Blow Things Up!
TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR