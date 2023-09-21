Photo Credit: Bassel Awidat / Flash 90

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed Thursday that its tanks opened fire a day earlier on two Syrian army posts built on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights.

The structures were established in violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement reached between Syria and Israel after the Yom Kippur War.

The outposts were located in the Ein Altaniya area, a demilitarized zone on the Golan Heights.

The IDF said the tank fire was carried out after surveillance identified the second of what it called “two temporary structures” in the DMZ.

“The IDF considers the Syrian regime responsible for everything that happens in its territory and will not allow attempts to violate the separation agreement,” the IDF said.

The destruction of the Syrian army posts was followed by a suspected Israeli drone strike that killed two Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Syrian territory close to the separation line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights.

The IDF did not comment on the targeted assassination, in accordance with standard Israeli policy.