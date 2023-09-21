Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres – and demanded he work towards changing the negative attitude of the international body toward Israel.

Netanyahu emphasized the role of Iran in undermining stability in the Middle East and the entire world.

The prime minister also expressed the hope that the international efforts led by the US for normalization with Saudi Arabia would bear fruit soon and expressed his confidence that the initiative for an economic corridor between India, the Gulf States and Israel to Europe would contribute to strengthening the global economy.

But Netanyahu also demanded that the UN Secretary General change the attitude of the organization’s institutions toward the State of Israel.

The prime minister said it was untenable that while major changes for the better are taking place in the entire world and in the Middle East, the UN was unaffected and remained steadfast in its hostility to Israel.

Netanyahu said bluntly that the time has come for the UN to condemn Iranian subversion and Palestinian Authority terrorism against innocent civilians, and to refrain from its baseless criticism of Israel.