Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir/TPS

IDF forces securing Israel’s northern border with Syria on Monday shot at suspects who threw unidentified objects toward the border, possibly explosive charges.

The IDF stated that its forces identified four suspects throwing unidentified objects in the area of the border fence with Syria toward Israeli territory.

IDF soldiers rushed to the point, crossed the border fence and carried out a suspect arrest procedure that included shooting at the lower body of one of the suspects.

As a result of the shooting, one of the suspects was injured and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment by helicopter.

The IDF announced in March 2019 that it had exposed a clandestine Hezbollah unit that was operating in southern Syria in the area near the border with Israel.

The unit’s objective is to establish another front against Israel from the Golan Heights, in addition to Hezbollah’s threat from Lebanon.

The IDF published classified information about the “Golan File,” the name for the unit which is commanded by Ali Musa Daqduq, a senior operative in the Lebanon-based terrorist organization.

The purpose of the Hezbollah infrastructure is to act against Israel at a time of deterioration. The infrastructure is at its preliminary stages and has yet to reach the level needed for operational activity and is still in the process of development and consolidation.

Since the exposure of the unit, Israel has reportedly acted against the Iranian-led attempt on several occasions.