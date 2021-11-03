Photo Credit: Vitaly V. Kuzmin

A Syrian military source claims that Israel attacked a Syrian army position on the outskirts of Damascus, in the Zakia area, early morning Wednesday, Kan 11 News reported. According to the cited source, several air-to-ground missiles were launched from the north of Israel at the target in question, and damage was caused as a result.

Last week, a source in Israel’s security apparatus told reporters that the Air Force would soon have to decide whether to take comprehensive action against the Syrian air defense system, to preserve Israeli supremacy in the region. Israel is concerned about the reduction of its Air Force’s freedom of action in Syria due to technological improvements in the Syrian Air Force’s anti-aircraft batteries which are made in Russia and Iran.

Dozens of anti-aircraft missiles were fired at the Israeli planes in recent Israeli attacks in Syria, which is a great source of concern to the Israeli Air Force.

The blogger Abu Ali Express notes that this time the official Syrian news agency did not report that any Israeli missiles were intercepted and that Syrian info on the attack was limited, hinting that the Syrians may be trying to hide something about this attack.

Tass boasted that during an Israeli attack on October 8, the Pantsir missile systems of the Syrian air defense forces destroyed eight out of 12 missiles launched by Israeli warplanes at the T-4 airfield in the Homs region. Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, told reporters that “on October 8 at 21:33, trespassing into the airspace of the Syrian Arab Republic near Al-Tanf, six F-16 tactical fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force fired 12 guided missiles at the T-4 airfield in Homs province. The Syrian air defense forces on duty … destroyed eight missiles from the Russian-made Pantsir surface-to-air missile system.”

Last Saturday, the SANA news agency reported on a daylight Israeli attack west of Damascus, where the Syrian army’s air defense systems were activated in response to Israeli missiles fired on the outskirts of the Syrian capital.

The Al-Arabiya channel reported that the Israeli Saturday attack hit Hezbollah warehouses and Iranian militias in the area.