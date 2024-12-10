Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

The Israeli Air Force has destroyed Syria’s entire fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets, all of the country’s navy vessels and most of Syria’s advanced weaponry.

All airworthy Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi were destroyed following the collapse of former President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Several MiG-29s of the Syrian Air Force were claimed to have been destroyed yesterday, as a result of Strikes by the Israeli Air Force on Khalkhalah Air Base in the Suwayda Governorate. pic.twitter.com/T7sWOXQPwU — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 9, 2024

Advertisement





Israeli warplanes destroyed Syrian aircraft at Qamishli Air Base in northeast Syria, Shinshar Air Base in the Homs countryside, Aqraba Airport southwest of Damascus, as well as those at Al-Suwayda West Air Base, Khalkhalah Air Base, Al-Thaala Airport, and al-Mezzeh Airport, among others.

Israeli fighter pilots destroyed dozens of advanced air defense systems, multiple radar systems and weapons caches in wave after wave of airstrikes targeting weapons systems across Syria.

Syrian Navy vessels docked at the Port of Latakia and at Minet el-Beida Bay were destroyed by Israeli Navy missile boats. The Syrian vessels were armed with sea-to-sea missiles, military sources said.

Airstrikes also targeted Syrian Army warehouses along the Homs-Damascus Road and in the city of Daraa, controlled by the Southern Free Syrian Army.

More than 300 Syrian military targets were bombed between Sunday (Dec. 8) and Monday (Dec. 9).

The Israeli operation also targeted a research center for chemical weapons and ballistic missile technology on the outskirts of Damascus, and a center for electronic warfare near Sayeda Zainab, another Damascus suburb.

The large-scale operation was aimed at dismantling whatever was left of the Syrian military and ensuring advanced ordnance did not fall into the wrong hands after rebel forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) captured Damascus, ousting Assad and his government.

There has been no comment from the Israeli government.

Share this article on WhatsApp: