Photo Credit: SOHR screenshot

Explosions sounded in the southern and southwestern Damascus countryside as a result of an Israeli bombing of a General Intelligence training center overnight Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. There are reports of eight human casualties.

According to SOHR, the center, near the town of Najha in the Damascus countryside, was seized by Hezbollah in 2014 and turned into a training as well as detention center.

As the explosions were heard, eyewitnesses reported the flight of Israeli drones overhead near the administrative border of the Quneitra Governorate in southern Syria.

The Israeli attack on the Hezbollah facility was the first since the hit on a building adjacent to the Iranian embassy building in Damascus that killed key leaders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Since the beginning of 2024, the SOHR has counted 36 Israeli attacks inside Syrian territory, 25 of which were from the air and 11 from the ground. These strikes resulted in the injury and destruction of some 71 targets, including weapons and ammunition depots, headquarters, centers, and vehicles.