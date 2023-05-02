Photo Credit: Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

One soldier was killed and seven others, including two civilians, were injured in an Israeli attack late Monday night near Aleppo, the second-largest city in Syria, SANA reported. As a result, Aleppo International Airport was shut down.

A military source told SANA that at about 11:35 PM, Israel carried out an aerial attack using waves of missiles from the direction of southeast Aleppo targeting the city’s Airport and several points in its vicinity.

Monday night’s attack took place two days ahead of the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Syria, the first visit of an Iranian president to this country in 13 years.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, several explosions were heard from Aleppo International Airport as well as the Al-Nairab Military Airport in Aleppo. A fire broke out in an ammunition warehouse causing huge material damage to both airports.

Israeli missiles also hit the Defense Laboratories in Al-Safira, outside Aleppo, causing material damage.

According to SOHR, early Saturday morning, Israeli missiles hit a Hezbollah ammunition warehouse in the Al-Dab’ah military airport in Homs, resulting in its complete destruction, as well as the destruction of trucks that were loaded with weapons. The Homs airport area was hit by several missiles launched from Israeli jets from the northern airspaces of Lebanon and violent explosions were heard.

In Saturday morning’s attack, a fuel station on the highway near Al-Naqirah was hit by rockets which which may have been shot by Syria’s air defense system, and a huge fire erupted in the station as several oil tanks and trucks exploded.

According to SOHR, the fuel station belongs to a member of Hezbollah and is located right outside a Syrian air defense base.

The Israeli strikes on Saturday resulted in four soldiers being injured, as well as fatalities in the weapons trucks and ammunition warehouse.