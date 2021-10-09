Photo Credit: IDF
Syrian Air Force Base T4 near Tadmor (February 10, 2018)

Syrian state media reported Friday night that Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked the T4 military base, in the Homs region, Israel’s Channels 12 and 13 reported.

“Our air defense was activated and intercepted most of the missiles,” a Syrian Army spokesperson said in a statement.

Advertisement

“As a result of the attack, six soldiers were injured and equipment was damaged.”

The T4 airport is a military target with a strong Iranian and Hezbollah presence. It has been attacked numerous times in the past.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBernie Sanders Backs Iron Dome Funding – If Schumer Promises $1B for Gaza, Too
Next articleSpain Seeks Descendants of Hungarian Jews Saved from Nazis by Diplomat
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...