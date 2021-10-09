Photo Credit: IDF

Syrian state media reported Friday night that Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked the T4 military base, in the Homs region, Israel’s Channels 12 and 13 reported.

“Our air defense was activated and intercepted most of the missiles,” a Syrian Army spokesperson said in a statement.

“As a result of the attack, six soldiers were injured and equipment was damaged.”

The T4 airport is a military target with a strong Iranian and Hezbollah presence. It has been attacked numerous times in the past.