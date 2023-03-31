Photo Credit:

The Syrian Army reported overnight Friday that the Israeli Air Force attacked a military position in the suburbs of Damascus from the Golan Heights area at 12:17 AM. The report stated that the Syrian anti-aircraft system intercepted several missiles, and damage was caused to property.

This is the second night in a row of attacks in the Damascus area. On Thursday morning, SANA reported that two army personnel were injured and material damage was caused by an Israeli missile attack on sites in the vicinity of Damascus City.

“At about 1:20 AM on Thursday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial act of aggression with several missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some sites in the vicinity of Damascus City, and our air defenses intercepted the missiles and shot down some of them,” a military source said in a statement to SANA. The source added that “two army personnel were injured in the aggression which also caused some material damages.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also noted that this was the second attack in so many days, and the eighth time Israel has targeted Syrian sites since the beginning of 2023.