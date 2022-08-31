Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Danij84~commonswiki

At least three missiles were fired at a target near Aleppo International Airport at around 8 pm local time on Wednesday evening, according to Syrian media. At around 9:25 pm, blasts were also heard in Damascus.

Such successive air strikes in one night, just an hour apart, are rare.

“Israel targeted Aleppo airport to prevent an Iranian plane from landing. The plane changed course to Damascus. The Israeli aircraft returned and bombed Damascus airport,” Sabereen News, a channel close to Iran-backed forces in Syria, reported tonight shortly after Aleppo blasts. pic.twitter.com/FoGdUJ0SO5 — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) August 31, 2022

Advertisement



Damascus Airport was the target of the attack, according to Amichai Stein, a diplomatic correspondent at Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster, and multiple other sources. Syrian media said four Israeli missiles were shot down by the country’s air defenses over the Damascus suburbs.

#BREAKING: #IsraeliAiForce just conducted one of its large airstrikes in 2022. A few minutes ago,F-15I & F-16I strike fighters of #Israel AF targeted #Aleppo & #Damascus Intl Airport to ensure they can not host any cargo aircraft carrying weapons & ammunition from #Iran to #Syria pic.twitter.com/4vQESR5aYE — Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) August 31, 2022

Syrian aerial defenses were activated over the Syrian capital, with reports of multiple interceptions, according to Syrian state media.

Earlier in the evening, the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, “The Israeli enemy targeted Aleppo international Airport with a missile strike that caused material damages to the airport.” Air defenses were activated. No injuries were reported.

Aleppo International Airport was subsequently reported to be “out of service” until repairs can be carried out.

#Iran|ian OFAC sanctioned EP-GOX Yas Air Cargo landed in Aleppo earlier today it seems. pic.twitter.com/G8JcczzR3Y — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) August 31, 2022

The Al-Nairab military airport is also located near Aleppo Airport, and there were reports of explosions in Iranian warehouses at the site, located east of the city of Aleppo.

Syrian state media says Israel struck the Aleppo International Airport at 20:00, causing damage. No injuries are reported.https://t.co/qwlxGGu05q — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 31, 2022

Some reports said the air strikes targeted a runway at the military airport, and possibly a weapons depot linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Last Thursday (Aug. 25), a reported Israeli air strike targeted an Iranian warehouse in the Syrian city of Masyaf, where more than 1,000 Iranian-made mid-range, surface-to-surface missiles were being stored. All were destroyed, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor (SOHR).

#BREAKING: The successful airstrike of #Israel Air Force at #Masyaf yesterday afternoon has destroyed a number of key facilities related to programs for ballistic missile production in #Syria by #IRGC. The material stored for manufacturing the missiles on fire after the attack? pic.twitter.com/nO9CwiBd43 — Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) August 26, 2022

The airstrike on the weapons base, located in the Tartus-Hama area of northwest Syria, was a “significant strategic strike,” according to Col. (res) Olivier Rafowicz.

Syria Suspends Flights at Damaged Damascus Airport

Earlier this summer, Syria was forced to suspend all flights, departures and arrivals, at Damascus International Airport following an alleged intensive Israeli air strike. Three Iranian-linked arms depots were attacked in the strike.

In July, three Syrian soldiers were killed and seven others were wounded in an alleged Israeli attack on targets in the Damascus countryside, according to Syrian state media.

Israel Attacks Damascus Area, 6 Dead, 10 Injured

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, relying on eyewitnesses, reported at the time that six were killed, three of them non-Syrians, and ten were injured in Israel’s shelling on Rif Dimashq Governorate, which borders the governorates of Quneitra.

The SOHR reported that Israeli missiles hit offices of Air Force Intelligence, the office of a high-ranked officer, and a car in the vicinity of Al-Ma’za Military Airport. Missiles also landed near the military airport’s security checkpoint, the Al-Maza highway, and completely destroyed an Iranian warehouse in the vicinity of Al-Sayida Zainab, six miles south of Damascus.