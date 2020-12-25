Photo Credit: IDF

Syrian state television reported about an hour after midnight Thursday night into Friday that the country’s air defenses confronted an “aerial aggression” (reference to Israel) over the Masyaf area in Hama province in central Syria.

One of the targets was probably the Scientific Research Center near the city of Masyaf, according to Middle East news Eva J. Koulouriotis. “Masyaf area is an important military area for both the Assad regime and the Iranian Quds Force,” she wrote on Twitter, “as it contains a scientific research center and Fajr 5 missile depots, in addition to an Iranian missile development center.”

“Blasts were heard in the coastal city of Tartous in northern Syria,” according to a Syrian source on Twitter. “Syrian air defenses reportedly opened fire and shot down several missiles launched by Israeli warplanes targeting Masyaf,” the source tweeted.

This is not the first time Masyaf has been targeted by Israel, in part due to the placement of Russian S-300 aerial anti-missile defense batteries in the area.

“No immediate word on casualties. Israel has in the past used Lebanon’s airspace to launch attacks on Syria,” the source added.

“Israeli jets causing a great amount of noise in Beirut, Lebanon – residents in panic,” a second source tweeted.

No word yet on injured or dead, if any. There has been no announcement from the Israeli government, nor from the Israel Defense Forces, in accordance with Israeli policy.