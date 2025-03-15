Photo Credit: Official White House Photo / Molly Riley

In a decisive move, President Donald J. Trump has ordered the United States military to launch powerful strikes against Houthi terrorists in Yemen. This action comes in response to the Houthis’ ongoing campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American and international ships, aircraft, and drones.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE! To Iran: Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!”

U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman assemble, transport, and install ordnance on aircraft aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. pic.twitter.com/oNsW3EWgxO — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 15, 2025

Key points from President Trump’s statement:

Response to Houthi Aggression: The Houthis, backed by Iran, have continuously targeted U.S. and allied assets. Their attacks have disrupted global commerce, making it over a year since a U.S.-flagged commercial ship has safely sailed through the Suez Canal, Red Sea, or Gulf of Aden.

Economic Impact: Houthi assaults on vital shipping lanes have caused billions of dollars in losses to the U.S. and global economies while endangering innocent lives.

Military Action: U.S. forces, under President Trump’s orders, are currently conducting aerial strikes on Houthi bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American naval and air assets and to restore freedom of navigation in critical waterways.

Clear Warning: President Trump delivered a firm message to the Houthi terrorists—attacks must stop immediately, or the U.S. will respond with overwhelming force. He also warned Iran to end its support for the Houthi rebels or face serious consequences.

Warning to Iran: President Trump also issued a stark warning to Iran, calling for an immediate end to their support of the Houthi terrorists. He stressed that if Iran continues to threaten American interests or international shipping lanes, they will be held fully accountable, and the U.S. will not tolerate such aggression.

The Houthis recently announced they would be blocking the passage of ships to Israel.

Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones. Joe… — TrumpReposter (@TrumpReposter) March 15, 2025

The Houthis Ministry of Health reports 9 dead and 9 wounded in the attacks. Other sources say the numbers have gone up to 18 dead.

The Wall Street Journal reports that among the targets were the homes of the Houthi leaders.

Trump also announced that the US eliminated Abdullah Makki, the leader of ISIS in Iraq, who was the #2 leader of ISIS globally. The assassination was carried out in cooperation with the Iraqi government and the Kurdish regional government.

