Defense Minister Israel Katz has announced Israeli forces will remain in southern Lebanon in five key positions indefinitely to ensure continuing security for residents of northern Israel.

During the day on Saturday, the IDF struck a Hezbollah terrorist involved in military activities in the southern Lebanon town of Kfarkela.

The minister told the forces to prepare for an extended stay in the buffer zone in southern Lebanon, regardless of ongoing talks on 13 disputed points along the border.

During a situation assessment on Thursday with IDF Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the head of the IDF’s Military Intelligence, the head of the Military Intelligence, the commander of the IDF’s Special Operations Command, and other senior IDF and security officials, Katz said the IDF will remain indefinitely at the five points that control the buffer zone in Lebanon.

“The IDF will remain at the five points that control the security strip in Lebanon indefinitely for the benefit of protecting the residents of the north and regardless of any negotiations on disputed points on the border,” Katz said.

“The uncompromising enforcement policy against Hezbollah violations in Lebanon will continue in full force. Our job is to protect the residents of the north against any threat, and that is what we will do,” he emphasized.

In addition, the Defense Minister instructed the IDF to continue with “powerful and uncompromising enforcement” against any violation and attempt to establish itself by the terrorist organization Hezbollah, while Israel continues to insist on disarming the terrorist army and its infrastructure in southern Lebanon, along with its withdrawal to an area north of the Litani River.

Katz added that IDF forces will be reinforced to continue their deployment, acting as a buffer against the communities on the Israeli side of the border.

The move is being carried out in accordance with the policy for protecting the borders and communities that was set following the start of the war on October 7, 2023.

The policy states that the IDF is the sole party to be responsible for protecting the communities and residents along the country’s borders.

