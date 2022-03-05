Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO)

At the invitation of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog will make a state visit to Turkey next week.

The two-day visit, set for March 9-10, will include trips to Ankara, where Herzog will be received in a state welcoming ceremony, and to Istanbul, where he will meet with members of the Jewish community.

Advertisement



Herzog will be the first Israeli leader to visit Turkey since 2008. The last state visit in Turkey by an Israeli president took place in 2003.

Erdoğan called Herzog when he entered office to congratulate him on his election. Their conversation led to a resumption of dialogue between Israel and Turkey after a disconnect lasting several years.

During the upcoming visit, which is coordinated with the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, and their offices, the two presidents are expected to discuss various bilateral issues, including Israel-Turkey relations, and the potential for expanding collaboration between their two countries and peoples in various fields.