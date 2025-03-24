Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense

A hypersonic ballistic missile fired by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen sent Israelis racing for cover all across central Israel, from Netanya to Rehovot, Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Gush Etzion and Kiryat Arba-Hebron, and all points in between.

The missile was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Array, which includes the Arrow extra-atmospheric missile defense system.

Small pieces of shrapnel from the interception landed on the fire station in Beit Shemesh, among other areas. No damage was reported, and there were no injuries.

According to the IDF, the missile did not reach Israeli territory. Military sources said the missile was intercepted over the Kingdom of Jordan, Israel’s eastern neighbor. However, multiple videos of the interception posted to social media appeared to show the interception in the skies over Jerusalem.

The explosion that resulted from the interception was heard in Judea — in Gush Etzion — and as far south as the northeastern Negev city of Arad, which borders the Judean Desert along the Dead Sea.

About an hour earlier, two rockets fired at southern Israeli border communities by Hamas terrorists in Gaza were both intercepted by the Israeli Air Force.

No injuries were reported.

