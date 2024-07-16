Photo Credit: U.S. Energy Information Administration / Wikimedia / Public Domain

Houthi terrorists, backed by Iran, attacked an Israeli tanker, which was carrying vegetable oil from Russia to China in the Red Sea, “multiple” times in the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command stated on Monday.

The vessel, MT Bentley I, is flagged in Panama, operated in Monaco and Israel-owned, according to CENTCOM. Houthis attacked it with an anti-ship ballistic missile, drones, three “surface vessels” and two small boats, CENTCOM added. “No damage or injuries have been reported at this time.”

Advertisement





On Monday, CENTCOM also said that it shot down five Houthi drones over the Red Sea, and two in parts of Yemen under Houthi control, which “presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region.” And Houthis attacked a crude oil tanker, MT Chios Lion—which is flagged in Libera, owned in the Marshall Islands and Greek-operated—causing damage but no injuries.

“This continued reckless behavior by the Iranian-backed Houthis threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of mariners across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” CENTCOM stated. ”The Houthis claim to be acting on behalf of Palestinians in Gaza and yet they are targeting and threatening the lives of third country nationals who have nothing to do with the conflict in Gaza.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: