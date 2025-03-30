Photo Credit: Courtesy, IAI

Houthi terrorists in Yemen fired a hypersonic ballistic missile at Israel on Sunday morning at around 10:40 am, sending millions of Israelis once again racing for cover.

Red Alert sirens were triggered in cities from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and all points in between, including Airport City, all the communities in Gush Etzion as far south as Hebron, Beit Shemesh and Beitar Illit. Red Alert sirens were also activated in Rehovot, Kfar Chabad, Modi’in, Glilot, Herzliya, Elad, Rosh Ha’Ayin and Ramle.

“Following the sirens . . . a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory,” the IDF confirmed.

A similar attack was launched by the Houthis early Friday morning, with two missiles intercepted shortly after 7:30 am by the IDF Aerial Array.

No one was injured and no property damage has been reported at this point.

