Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office

Rocket alerts went off in the greater Tel Aviv area on Thursday night, at around 12:40 AM. Residents report an interception.

A series of explosions was heard as far as Jerusalem.

Advertisement





The IDF says that a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis from Yemen was intercepted.

The interception was done by an Arrow missile.

The IDF explained that the explosions that were heard were from the interception and parts of the missile.

WATCH Houthi Ballistic Missile knocked out of of Tel Aviv sky via the Arrow. https://t.co/eIfvaqVQLb pic.twitter.com/uBEjHftsms — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 26, 2024

Share this article on WhatsApp: