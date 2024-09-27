Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office
Test of Israel's extra-atmospheric Arrow-3 missile defense system.

Rocket alerts went off in the greater Tel Aviv area on Thursday night, at around 12:40 AM. Residents report an interception.

A series of explosions was heard as far as Jerusalem.

Advertisement


The IDF says that a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis from Yemen was intercepted.

The interception was done by an Arrow missile.

The IDF explained that the explosions that were heard were from the interception and parts of the missile.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleMemorial
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR