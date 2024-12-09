Photo Credit: Liron Moldovan/Flash90

A drone struck the penthouse floor of a 15-story residential building in Yavne, central Israel, Monday morning without triggering an alarm. No casualties were reported. The IDF announced that the drone had been launched from Yemen, and was investigating why an alarm was not triggered.

Fire and rescue services reported that two apartments were hit by the unmanned aircraft and firefighters were taking control of the fire that broke out. Police said that its officers were scanning the scene in search of remains that may contain explosives.

*דוברות עיריית יבנה:*

(שני, 9.12.24, 09:50) *פגיעת כטב”ם בבית מגורים* אנו מעדכנים כי מבדיקה ראשונית עולה כי מדובר בפגיעה של כטב”ם (כלי טיס בלתי מאויש) שפגע בבניין מגורים ללא התרעה. למרבה המזל, אין נפגעים, אך נגרם נזק לרכוש. ראש העיר, רועי גבאי, יחד עם הצוותים המקצועיים,… pic.twitter.com/twWumMrlHV — news iL (@newssil) December 9, 2024

Advertisement





An IDF spokesperson reported: “Reports were received of a suspected aerial object falling in the area of the city of Yavne. No alert was activated.”

Local residents reported hearing a UAV immediately before the explosion. “I heard a strange buzzing and then a loud noise. It was definitely a UAV,” a woman living in the building who witnessed the attack told TPS.

דיווח על נפילת כתב”מ ביבנה

?דובר צה״ל:

לפני זמן קצר התקבלו דיווחים על נפילת מטרה אווירית חשודה במרחב העיר יבנה. ▪️מסלול ארוך של כתב”מ שלא התגלה,

▪️לא הופעלה התרעה אין נפגעים pic.twitter.com/H4IPTVDAut — Tal Z ?⚜ (@TAL_TALZ) December 9, 2024

Videos taken by residents show the aircraft hitting the top floor of the building and smoke immediately rising from it. Footage from the balcony of one of the damaged apartments shows completely charred garden furniture alongside broken glass and extensive destruction, and there is a lot of shrapnel in the area.

There was only one casualty, the dog belonging to one of the families on the top floor.

Share this article on WhatsApp: