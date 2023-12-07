Photo Credit: IDF photos
IDF reservists Gal Meir Eisenkot, 25, and Yonatan David Deitch, 34, z"l

IDF reservist Master Sergeant Gal Meir Eisenkot fell in battle on Wednesday due to a booby-trapped Hamas tunnel shaft in the northern Gaza town of Jabalya.

Eisenkot, a member of the 55th Brigade’s 699th Battalion, was killed when an explosive blew up as he approached the tunnel shaft.

Eisenkot, a resident of Herzliya, was 25 years old. He was the son of Israeli War Cabinet Minister and former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot.

IDF reservist Sergeant Major Jonathan David Deitch also fell in battle on Wednesday. Deitch, a member of the 55th Brigade’s 6623rd Reconnaissance Battalion, was killed in a firefight that took place in southern Gaza.

Deitch, a resident of Harish, was 34 years old.

May their memories be a blessing and may their blood be avenged.

