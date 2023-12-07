Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

An Israeli civilian in his 60s was killed in northern Israel during an attack by Hezbollah just a few hours before the start of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was struck by an anti-tank missile fired at northern Israel during the afternoon by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy.

The wounded man was driven to the Fasuta Junction where he was met by a medical team from the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency response service. But MDA EMTs and paramedics reported that the man arrived “without signs of life” and they were forced to declare his death.

“The injured man that was brought to us was unconscious, suffering from an injury to his upper body,” noted MDA EMT Ido Akiva. “We have checked him; he was unfortunately without signs of life and we had to determine his death.”

Israel Defense Forces responded to the missile attack with combat helicopters, tanks and artillery fire.