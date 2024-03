Photo Credit: Courtesy

Released for Publication: Captain Daniel Perez, 22, from Yad Binyamin, has been declared dead after falling in combat on October 7th. Perez served as a tank commander in the 77th Battalion. His body was taken and is currently being held by Hamas.

Perez was born in South Africa and make Aliyah with his family at age 13. He is the son of Rabbi Doron Perez, the executive chairman of the World Mizrachi Movement.