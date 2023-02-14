Photo Credit: Jewish Press

It is with great regret that JewishPress.com informs our readers that Rabbi Yehoshua Fishman, Executive Vice President of Torah U’Mesorah – the National Society for Hebrew Day Schools – has passed away.

Rabbi Fishman devoted his life to serving the Jewish world of chinuch. For decades, he led Torah U’Mesorah, a top organization providing services in the world of Jewish education.

The rabbi also led the Ohev Shalom synagogue in Williamsburg. He learned in Yeshiva Chaim Berlin, and was one of Rav Yitzchok Hutner zt’l’s closest talmidim.

Rabbi Fishman was laid to rest on Feb. 10.

Yehi zichro baruch.

