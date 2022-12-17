Photo Credit: YouTube screengrab / YB

Former President Donald Trump warned participants Friday a conference of the Orthodox Jewish ‘Torah Umesorah’ that today’s Congress is “almost anti-Israel” but left out any mention of his dinner last month with antisemitic rapper Kanye West and his Holocaust-denying pal, Nick Fuentes.

Speaking to the group at the Trump National Doral Club in Miami, the 76-year-old former president reviewed the admittedly extensive list of things he accomplished for Israel and the United States during his four years in the White House.

He could not understand why, after doing all that, he received just 30.5 percent of the Jewish vote in the 2020 presidential elections – even though it was the highest-ever percentage of the Jewish vote for a Republican presidential candidate.

He also made a point of quoting the statement against antisemitism he delivered during his 2019 State of the Union address.

“We must never ignore the vile poison of antisemitism or those who spread its venomous creed,” he read from his notes. “With one voice we must confront this hatred; we must confront it everywhere, we must confront it very, very strongly.”

But no explanation of why he has yet to denounce the rantings of dinner guests Kanye West (“Ye”) and Nick Fuentes last month.

“Ye” declared earlier this month in an interview with Alex Jones that he “sees good things about Hitler” — just one of numerous antisemitic statements made by the rapper in recent months.

Likewise, Fuentes also expresses admiration for Hitler, as he did most recently this month in an interview with Alex Jones.

Several days after his dinner with the two haters, Trump released a statement on his “Truth Social” platform confirming the meeting but denying that he had invited Fuentes. Not a word about their hatred of Jews.

“So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed “advice,” Trump wrote.

“He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a politician person who I haven’t seen in years. I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!”

Trump was widely rebuked for his meeting with Ye and Fuentes, and for his subsequent unwillingness to denounce the venom spewed by both.