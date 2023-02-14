Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

The US government bluntly expressed its opposition on Monday to a decision one day earlier by the Israeli government to retroactively legalize nine Jewish communities that already exist in Judea and Samaria.

“We are deeply troubled by Israel’s decision yesterday to advance reportedly nearly 10,000 settlement units and to begin a process to retroactively legalize nine outposts in the West Bank that were previously illegal under Israeli law,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday in a statement.

Advertisement





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Sunday evening that the Security Cabinet had unanimously voted to authorize the communities in response to the murderous terrorist attacks in Jerusalem.

“These communities have existed for many years,” Netanyahu pointed out. “Some have existed for decades.”

Several of the victims in those attacks were children. Numerous other Israelis who were injured remain hospitalized fighting for their lives.

Biden Administration Won’t Connect the Dots

As usual, Blinken made no mention of the recent multiple, murderous terror attacks on Israelis by Palestinian Authority Arabs that prompted Israel’s decision.

Israeli Arab Teens Openly Express Support for Murdering Israeli Jews

Moreover, the Biden Administration seems to be deliberately turning a blind eye to the fact that Arab teenagers have now joined the ranks of those supporting and carrying out terrorist attacks, as a direct result of brainwashing — generations of brainwashing — from Palestinian Authority and Hamas media.

“Like previous administrations, Democratic and Republican, we strongly oppose such unilateral measures, which exacerbate tensions and undermine the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution,” the Secretary said.

“As I have previously stated, anything that takes us away from the vision of two states for two peoples is detrimental to Israel’s long-term security, its identity as a Jewish and democratic state, and to our vision of equal measures of security, freedom, prosperity, and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” he added.

“We call on all parties to avoid additional actions that can further escalate tensions in the region and to take practical steps that can improve the well-being of the Palestinian people.”

The Civil Administration Higher Planning Committee is also set to convene in the coming days to approve the badly-needed – and long-awaited — construction of new residential units in existing communities in Judea and Samaria.

Deadly Terror in Jerusalem

Last month, seven Israelis were murdered in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood while outside a synagogue on Friday evening after the start of the Sabbath. Among the dead were a 14-year-old and a Ukrainian citizen who came to Israel to escape the Russian invasion of her country.

7 Slaughtered in Jerusalem Synagogue Terror Attack

This past Friday, a 20-year-old yeshiva student married just four months ago was killed in a terrorist ramming attack in Jerusalem’s Ramot neighborhood, along with two brothers, ages six and eight.

Jewish Man Stabbed by Arab Terrorist in Jerusalem

On Monday, there were two more terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, carried out by teenage terrorists ages 13 and 14 from Arab neighborhoods in the city. A Border Police officer was killed in one of the attacks.

Fighting Terrorism

The Security Cabinet also decided to reinforce Police and Border Police units in Jerusalem and expand police operations against inciters and supporters of terrorism.

Netanyahu emphasized that security forces will take “focused action against terrorists and that there will be no collective punishment.”

Border Policeman Killed in Terror Attack Near Anatot/Shuafat

The 22-year-old Border Police officer who was killed in Monday’s attack was engaged in precisely such action: he had boarded a bus together with a civilian defense officer for a routine inspection at the Anatot checkpoint in Jerusalem when he was stabbed by a 13-year-old terrorist. Both he and the civilian guard opened fire in response; but the police officer was apparently hit and wounded by the guard’s bullet, in addition to his stab wounds from the young terrorist.

The young attacker was slightly wounded and arrested; he is being treated well in an area hospital.