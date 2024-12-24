Photo Credit: IDF

Cyber warriors from Israel and the United States have completed an exercise aimed at preventing cyberattacks while targeting enemy systems.

The two week-long CYBERDOME IX exercise concluded last week in the United States.

CYBERDOME is the primary cyber-defense exercise conducted jointly by the US Cyber Command, together with the Israel Defense Forces’ J6 and Cyber Defense and Intelligence Directorates.

The exercise focused on enhancing both countries’ cyber capabilities while strengthening joint cyber defense capabilities through various battlefield-tailored operational scenarios and on the backdrop of increasing cyber threats faced by both countries, with an emphasis on the Middle East.

A variety of offensive and defensive cyber operations were conducted by dozens personnel from the IDF and US Cyber Command who participated in the exercise. The Head of the J6 and Cyber Defense Directorate, MG Aviad Dagan, also visited the exercise.

“The “CYBERDOME IX” exercise illustrates the importance of cooperation between Israel and the United States in the cyber domain,” Dagan said.

“It is a strategic opportunity to deepen professional ties, share knowledge and capabilities, and work together to strengthen the defense of the digital arena of both nations. This cooperation is essential for addressing the evolving threats in the cyber domain on the global stage.”

Brig. Gen. Matthew Lennox, Deputy Commanding General, Joint Force Headquarters- Cyber, US Army Cyber Command, said the exercise “provides a valuable opportunity for US and Israeli cyber personnel to work together in a complex training environment, solidifying the bond between our two nations and fostering a shared understanding of cyber operations,” he said.

