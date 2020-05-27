Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90

In a meeting held Tuesday, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and with the participation of the Director-Generals of the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Education, the Director of Budgets in the Ministry of Finance and the Chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities, the Ministry of Education’s outline for operating educational programs for this summer has been approved.

Following the closure of educational institutions against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis, and the gradual return to routine, it was agreed that students should receive educational continuity until the beginning of August. This will significantly reduce the financial burden of their parents and reduce gaps in Israeli society.

The frameworks will operate free of charge in Clusters 1-4 (Jerusalem, Ramle, Acre, Nazareth, Lod, Umm el-Fahm, Rahat), and a differential subsidy will be granted in other local authorities in accordance with the socioeconomic scale of the Federation of Local Authorities.

The summer school programs will operate nationwide, including in accredited unofficial schools, five days a week until early August. They will provide a wide range of educational activities. On completion of these summer school programs, the educational institutions will commence their preparations for the opening of the academic year 2020/2021.