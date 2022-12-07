Photo Credit: Screenshot

1,200 Iranian university students came down with food poisoning on Tuesday ahead of a mass demonstration against the Ayatollah’s regime. The clinics in several affected schools ran out of supplies to treat dehydration and other food poisoning symptoms.

1,200 university Iranian students ‘poisoned’ the night before planned anti-regime protestshttps://t.co/SMBNiIPzgw — Mathew K Jallow (@juumah86) December 6, 2022

Advertisement



The poisoning took place in six institutions of higher education, including Kharazmi and Arak universities, according to reports, and Iran’s national student union accused the authorities of deliberately poisoning them, saying: “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for this mass food poisoning.”

The poisoning took place one day before a three-day nationwide strike that was scheduled for today, Wednesday, Iran’s University Student Day.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday attacked the United States for offering support to the rioters in Iran. Raisi addressed hundreds of students who gathered at the University of Tehran and said Washington was wrong in its calculations about the unrest in Iran and insisted that the “educated Iranians” would not allow the US to turn Iran into a new Syria or Afghanistan.

Raisi said the government will continue to listen to the grievances of protesters, including students, adding that he has been engaged in constant dialogue with students and the elites of the country since taking office in August 2021.

Some chicken, anyone?