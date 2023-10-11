Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Israeli government formally decided Wednesday to postpone local elections across the country in response to the intensifying war launched by Gaza’s Iranian proxy, Hamas, this past Saturday.

The elections have been postponed for a period of three months due to the war.

Advertisement


In addition, the Education Ministry announced that starting next Sunday (Oct. 15) all Israeli students will return to distance learning (remote classes) in the same manner that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This decision, as well, comes in response to the escalating security situation across the country.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsrael Forms Limited War Cabinet, Unity Government
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR