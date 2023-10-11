Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Israeli government formally decided Wednesday to postpone local elections across the country in response to the intensifying war launched by Gaza’s Iranian proxy, Hamas, this past Saturday.

The elections have been postponed for a period of three months due to the war.

Advertisement





In addition, the Education Ministry announced that starting next Sunday (Oct. 15) all Israeli students will return to distance learning (remote classes) in the same manner that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This decision, as well, comes in response to the escalating security situation across the country.