Photo Credit: Sent to The Jewish Press by NYU students.

An interview with these college students protesting at NYU says it all.

?VIDEO: A REAL interview we had at NYU:

QUESTION: "Why are you protesting?"

PROTESTER #1: "I don't know. I'm pretty sure there's something about Israel [turns to other person] Why are we protesting?"

PROTESTER #2: "I wish I was more educated."

PROTESTER #1: "I'm not either." pic.twitter.com/8aB2ZoTCCk

— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) April 24, 2024