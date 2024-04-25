Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed/Flash90

The IDF refuted claims that a mass grave that was discovered at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in Gaza was filled with people killed by the Israeli military in recent operations there.

The IDF said the grave in question was dug by Gazans a few months ago, explaining that this fact was corroborated by social media posts uploaded by Gazans at the time of the burial.

In Gaza, they bury the corpses of Hamas terrorists in mass graves. Do you know why? So that they can later claim that Israel committed massacres and that mass graves were found. This is the deception they are now practicing. Sick death cult. pic.twitter.com/8iBChw6CML — ?️ Abu Baklava ابو بقلاوة ???? (@mhandistodaa123) April 24, 2024

“Any attempt to blame Israel for burying civilians in mass graves is categorically false and a mere example of a disinformation campaign aimed at delegitimizing Israel,” it said.