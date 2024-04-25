Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed/Flash90
Gazans unload supplies at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza. October 23, 2023

The IDF refuted claims that a mass grave that was discovered at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in Gaza was filled with people killed by the Israeli military in recent operations there.

The IDF said the grave in question was dug by Gazans a few months ago, explaining that this fact was corroborated by social media posts uploaded by Gazans at the time of the burial.

“Any attempt to blame Israel for burying civilians in mass graves is categorically false and a mere example of a disinformation campaign aimed at delegitimizing Israel,” it said.

TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

