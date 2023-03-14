Photo Credit: Courtesy

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Tuesday morning revealed at the Police Jerusalem District headquarters an undercover agent who had led to the arrest of 25 arms dealers in eastern Jerusalem. The secret operation took eight months.

31 כלי נשק נתפסו ו-25 סוחרי נשק נעצרו – הבוקר הסתיימו שמונה חודשי פעילות של סוכן סמוי שהפעילה היחידה המרכזית במחוז ירושלים pic.twitter.com/i9UsMC8gJe — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) March 14, 2023

It was a good step in the right direction for the minister, who has been wasting his time in recent weeks clashing on left-leaning TV channels with an AG his PM won’t fire, and with a police brass that, unlike the cops on the beat, despise and defy him.

Ben Gvir congratulated the agent and rank-and-file police officers, saying: “I’m talking about sacrifices and I’m looking at each one of you. And it must be said, no less heroic are the husbands and wives. It’s the families who make the great sacrifices, they are the ones thanks to whom we are celebrating this victory today.”

“I could have taken all kinds of positions in this government, but this ministry is the soul of the State of Israel. If this ministry succeeds and reaps victories, it is not only our victory, it is the victory of hundreds of thousands of children who are the most precious thing to all of us,” he added.

Ben Gvir concluded: “We’re saying, more power to you for this work and action, and in another minute we must continue because it’s embedded in us. We are proud of you and I will give you all the backing you’ll need and the best conditions so you can succeed in saving the State of Israel.”

The event was also attended by Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman, and Police Intelligence Commander Yigal Ben Shalom. The Minister and the Commissioner awarded the rank of Sergeant Major to the police officer who operated the secret agent.