Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/FLASH90

National Security Minister petitioned the Israeli Supreme Court on Monday to allow him to seek out his own legal representation and not be represented by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. Ben-Gvir demanded that he be allowed to represent himself or find his own legal representation as he does not trust the AG to represent the interests of his office. He’s made it clear that he has lost confidence in the AG.

Most recently, the AG froze Ben-Gvir’s recent (legal) decision, made with the Chief of Police, to reassign various senior policemen, without even discussing the issue with the minister.

Advertisement





Ben-Gvir told the court that Baharav-Miara’s “conduct is unconstitutional, unreasonable, disproportionate and unfair. It is not appropriate for the attorney general to make such an unusual and severe decision without talking to the minister. Under these circumstances, the minister asks the honorable court: Allow the minister to represent himself or alternatively to hire an attorney.”

Not surprisingly, the Supreme Court told Ben-Gvir he needs to get permission from the AG if he doesn’t want her to represent his office.

But in a previous letter, the AG told Ben-Gvir only the AG is allowed to represent the government, unless the court says otherwise.

So to make that clear, the AG said only the court can decide if the AG won’t represent him, and the court said only the AG can decide if the AG won’t represent him.

Like we said, surreal.