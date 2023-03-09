Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Irael’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and National Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai shuffled the positions of a number of senior police officers.

The most significant change was that of Tel Aviv district police commander Amichai Eshed, who has been removed from his position by Ben-Gvir with the approval of Shabtai. Ben-Gvir was reportedly not happy with how Eshed dealt with the anti-government protests and how they were able to block main roads and the Ayalon highway. It appears that both Ben-Gvir and Shabtai are happy with the results, each for their own reasons.

Eshed was reassigned to the head of the police training division.

Ben-Gvir’s office released a statement that the changes were planned in advance as were not intended to push anyone out.