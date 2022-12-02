Photo Credit: Courtesy of Israel Prison Service

Should we file this under “Ben Gvir Time?” It certainly looks like all the branches of Israel’s internal security apparatus have been tightening their act in anticipation of the new boss, presumed-National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. A case in point:

On Friday, the Israel Prison Service announced that in an extensive search operation conducted at Ktziot Prison, a detention facility located in the Negev 45 miles southwest of Beersheba, guards seized a large number of mobile phones, a knife, and screwdrivers.

חגיגות המחבלים בכלא, שב’ס תפס 10 מכשירי טלפון ניידים שמישים עשרות כרטיסי סים ופריטי אמל”ח בכלא קציעות.

המבצע החל בעקבות אינדקציה שהתקבלה על אסיר שהתראיין לכלי תקשורת ומסר דברי הסתה לאחר חיסול 2 המבוקשים שבוצע השבוע בג’נין ע”י כוחות הביטחון pic.twitter.com/eMwXBNBaC7 — בז news (@1717Bazz) December 2, 2022

The large-scale operation which began on Wednesday, and continued through Friday morning, was carried out in wing 22 of the prison, which houses Fatah prisoners. The guards seized 10 usable cellular devices, earphones, and dozens of SIM cards in clothes dryers and ventilation devices. The guards also seized five screwdrivers and a 5-blade Japanese knife.

So far, eight prisoners have been punished and others were dispersed to other sections of the prison until the conclusion of the operation.